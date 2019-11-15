We’ve no issue if court allows Nawaz to travel abroad: Shahzad Akbar

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Accountability, Shahzad Akbar on Friday, said the federal government will accept the court decision if it allows former premier Nawaz to travel abroad for medical treatment, ARY News reported.

Rejecting the stance that the government was doing politics over the health of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, Shehzad Akbar said the government cannot remove the name of a convicted person from Exit Control List (ECL) as per law.”

“PML-N is doing politics over the health of Nawaz Sharif. Govt allowed one-time permission to Nawaz which was in the jurisdiction. Unfortunately, PML-N is politicizing the issue unnecessarily,” said Shahzad Akbar while talking to ARY News.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) had rejected a plea by the federal government and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) seeking to dismiss a petition of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for being “non-maintainable.”

A division bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqir Najafi, on Friday ruled that this court can hear the PML-N supremo’s petition through which he sought directives for the government to strike his name off the no-fly list so that he can go abroad for medical treatment.

The bench earlier today reserved its ruling after hearing arguments of lawyers representing the federal government and the NAB challenging the jurisdiction of the LHC to entertain Nawaz Sharif’s petition.

The judges held that the LHC has the jurisdiction to hear the case as petitioner Shehbaz Sharif and his brother Nawaz Sharif reside in Lahore, which falls within the high court’s constitutional limits.

The bench will resume hearing the case tomorrow at 11:30 am.

The federal cabinet had given conditional approval to the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad seeking depositing an indemnity bond of Rs7 billion to secure removal of his name from the no-fly-list.

