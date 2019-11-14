ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday said PM Imran Khan allowed Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for treatment on humanitarian grounds, ARY News reported.

Speaking to reporters after appearing before Islamabad High Court in contempt of court case, Firdous Ashiq Awan said the PTI government despite difficulties allowed the former prime minister to travel abroad.

She said the name of the convict cannot be removed from the Exit Control List (ECL) and added that the government has not demanded indemnity bond in cash. “It is just a legal formality.”

Taking on the PML-N spokesperson, the SAPM said Marriyum Aurangzeb is trying to politicise the issue and also censured her statements. “Don’t try to hit sixes and fours over Mian Sahab’s health at the political pitch.”

Govt issues notification for Nawaz's one-time abroad travel

Replying to a query, she added that former president Pervez Musharraf was not convicted by the courts, whereas the former PM has been convicted in graft cases.

Earlier, federal cabinet’s subcommittee had allowed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for medical treatment for four weeks, but after submitting surety bonds.

Federal Minister for Law Farogh Naseem, while addressing a press conference in Islamabad had announced that PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif, who had appealed for permission, will have to submit an indemnity bond to the tune of around 7 billion rupees to avail the concession.

