No load-shedding during Eid holidays: Omar Ayub

ISLAMABAD: There would be no load-shedding during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays countrywide, announced Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan, Radio Pakistan reported on Tuesday.

In a video message issued on his twitter account, he said, out of 8,790 feeders, no load-shedding was being carried out on 80 per cent feeders in the country.

وفاقی وزیر پاور جناب ⁦@OmarAyubKhan⁩ کا رمضان میں لوڈمنیجمنٹ، عید پر بجلی کی صورتحال، مستقبل میں پاور ڈویژن کی حکمت عملی اور دیگر امور پر بیان pic.twitter.com/VItUMNtQPt — Zafar Yab Kan (@zafaryabkhan) June 3, 2019

Mr Ayub said it was for the first time that there was no load-shedding during Sehr and Iftar in the holy month of Ramazan for which the Prime Minister Imran Khan had given special instructions.

The minister said the government is determined to carry forward the campaign against electricity theft across the country.

Last week, K-Electric on Friday had announced to provide uninterrupted power supply to residential consumers during Eidul Fitr holidays in Karachi.

Read more: Get ready for sizzling weather in Eid-ul-Fitr holidays

A K-Electric spokesperson had said that in order to provide maximum relief to Karachiites, the power utility decided to exempt the city from load shedding during the Eid holidays.

He said, “Aimed at facilitating customers in the best possible organizational capacity, KE staff will ensure increased vigilance.”

The spokesperson said that the KE teams would remain alert round the clock during the Eid holidays to address any local issue. He had asked the citizens to lodge their complaints at 118 or K-E live app and assured that swift action would be taken on their complaints.

Comments

comments