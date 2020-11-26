KARACHI: Amid rising cases of Covid-19 across the country, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has restrained airlines from offering meals and beverages on domestic flights.

The move is aimed at stemming the second wave of the pandemic that has forced the authorities to close educational institutions, ban indoor weddings and dining and reduce business hours.

The CAA imposed the ban on in-flight food and beverages on the recommendation of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC). All airlines, including the national flag carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) as well as private ones and charter flights, will have to implement the ban.

A notification to this effect has been issued.

Besides, all airlines have been instructed to strictly enforce mask-wearing and social distancing rules.

