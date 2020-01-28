ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that not a single Pakistani in China has been infected with coronavirus.

In a statement issued from Islamabad, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that we are in constant contact with our embassy in Beijing to get latest details, Radio Pakistan reported.

He asked the Pakistani community in China not to get worried as all precautionary measures are being taken.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi asked the non-registered Pakistani students to get registered with Embassy.

Meanwhile, scores of Pakistani students who are stuck in Wuhan, the epicentre of a novel coronavirus outbreak under virtual lockdown, face food shortage.

In a video message, they have appealed to the government to make arrangements for bringing them back home.

Speaking to ARY News, Hafsa Tayyab, one of the trapped students, acknowledged officials of Pakistan’s diplomatic mission in China have been cooperating with them, but they have not been given any deadline for their evacuation from China’s high-risk areas.

Wuhan, a city of 11 million and the epicentre of the virus outbreak in central China, is already in virtual lockdown and severe limits on movement are in place in several other Chinese cities.

