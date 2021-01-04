No promotion without exams this year, minister tells students

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood cleared on Monday that no student will be promoted to next class without examinations this year.

Taking to Twitter hours after announcing phase-wise reopening of educational institutions from Jan 18, he said: “All Board exams have been postponed to May June. Let me emphasise that this year nobody will be promoted without exams.”

He said all higher education institutes and universities will reopen on Feb 1. However, he added online classes will start for them on Jan 11. Similarly, all schools will reopen on January 11 for teachers and administrative staff to prepare for arrival of students, the minister said.

Speaking at a press conference earlier today, Shafqat Mahmood said board exams that were due in March and April will now be held in May and June as the children have not yet completed their courses and need time to prepare.

