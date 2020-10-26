‘No proof PM Imran Khan involved in PTV attack case’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday submitted his written arguments on his plea seeking acquittal in the PTV attack case.

The premier’s lawyer said no witness has testified about his alleged involvement in the case, nor has any evidence against him come to the fore. The PTV attack case is a political one, he argued.

The counsel said there are no chances of PM Khan being convicted in the case as a false and baseless case was filed against him, requesting the court to exonerate him from all charges under Section 265 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

The anti-terrorism court has reserved a verdict on the prime minister’s acquittal plea and is slated to announce it on October 29.

The court had reserved the verdict in November last year after Prime Minister Khan’s counsel Babar Awan completed his arguments.

The government prosecutor during the hearing informed the court that the prosecution have no objection over acquittal of Imran Khan. On the question of the judge whether the prosecution will oppose the application for acquittal, the prosecutor said it was a political case with no consequences.

