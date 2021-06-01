No quarantine for vaccinated travelers to Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH: Travelers fully vaccinated against the coronavirus (Covid-19) do not need to quarantine upon arrival in Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said.

However, they are required to have verified vaccination certificates.

General Authority of Civil Aviation GACA said foreign travelers who have not been vaccinated yet will have to undergo a seven-day quarantine.

The approved vaccines include Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, Oxford-AstraZeneca, and Johnson & Johnson.

Last week, the Kingdom lifted a ban on travelers arriving from 11 countries, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the United States (US) and United Kingdom (UK). The other countries include Germany, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, Sweden, Switzerland, France, and Japan, SPA reported, quoting a Ministry of Interior sources.

Travelers arriving from these countries were asked to undergo quarantine procedures upon their arrival in the Saudi Arabia, SPA added.

The decision to lift the travel ban was made on the basis of information provided by the World Health Organization (WHO), which showed they are able to effectively control the spread of the virus.

