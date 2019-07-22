No-trust motion against Sanjrani to be thwarted at all costs: CM Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan here on Monday called on Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

Talking to the Senate chairman, CM Jam Kamal said that no-confidence motion against Sanjrani will be thwarted at all costs.

Matters of mutual interests, current political situation in the country, strategy to thwart no-confidence motion against the Senate chairman and other issues were discussed in the meeting, said sources.

Praising the performance of Sadiq Sanjrani, the Balochistan chief minister said that the Senate chairman was playing his role efficiently.

Read More: CM Jam Kamal expresses solidarity with Sanjrani

Earlier on June 28, expressing solidarity with the Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan had said that the chairman had been performing his duties efficiently.

Talking to journalists, CM Kamal had hoped that Sadiq Sanjrani should not be ousted from his post and added that they would discuss the issue with the allied parties.

He had said, “The Senate is a symbol of federation and the opposition wanted to bring change in it.” Responding to a question, the chief minister had said that Pakistan was on a positive trajectory under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

