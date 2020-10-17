No VIP prison cells for corrupt politicians now: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Terming Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) public gathering a ‘circus’, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif wanted to create chaos in the country, ARY News reported.

Addressing to a Tiger Force convention in Islamabad, PM Imran said that the government was taking measures to bring back Nawaz Sharif, adding that he will be treated as an ordinary prisoner this time. He maintained that no VIP facilities will be provided to the corrupt politicians in the country now.

“Now the opposition will see a different Imran Khan,” the prime minister added.

Reiterating his commitment against corrupt politicians, PM Imran said that no production order will be issued for ‘dacoits’ now.

Read More: PM Imran Khan rules out reconciliation with opposition parties

PM Imran urged the courts and National Accountability Bureau to conclude corruption cases without any delay as the people were yearning to get back their looted money. He said that the government was ready to provide every possible assistance to the judiciary and NAB to expedite proceedings.

The prime minister said that the Pakistani nation has the unique potential of welfare initiatives. He said Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital was a big challenge but the entire nation extended cooperation, particularly youth.

Comments

comments