‘Women Not Allowed’: Azadi Marchers harass female media persons

ISLAMABAD: A private media channel’s female reporter was harassed while trying to fulfill her obligations as a journalist by participants of ‘Azadi March’, ARY News reported on Friday.

A video of a private media channel’s female reporter has gone viral showing her being harassed and asked to leave the premises where the Azadi March crowd has gathered.

Read More: Interior ministry fears terrorist attack on Maulana Fazl

People can be heard in the video saying that no women are allowed in Maulana’s Azadi March and that also seems to be the case when it comes to media professionals.

Member of Economic Advisory Council and member of Pakistan’s national assembly, Asad Umar tweeted his dismay at the development saying: “One thing is clear from what has been seen of the opposition march so far…. Their vision of Pakistan is one where women have no place in the public space.”

One thing is clear from what has been seen of the opposition march so far…. Their vision of Pakistan is one where women have no place in the public space. — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) November 1, 2019

Talking to ARY on the matter, leader of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Sharmila Farooqi said that it was unfortunate that women are singled out from such exercises.

Read More: JUI-F leader Mufti Kifayatullah released from jail

Farooqi said that women should be given an equal and fair chance to make their grievances and issues heard, be it for or against the government, institution or individual.

Comments

comments