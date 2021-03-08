Non-custom paid vehicles worth millions seized in Balochistan

QUETTA: Balochistan Customs has launched a crackdown on non-custom paid vehicles in the province, reported ARY News.

According to customs officials, non-custom paid vehicles worth millions of rupees were seized in raids conducted in Pasni, Ormara, Jiwani and other areas of Balochistan. The worth of the seized vehicle is estimated at Rs12 million.

The crackdown has been launched in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s directives to curb smuggling of vehicles and essential commodities into the country, which is depriving the national exchequer billions of rupees in terms of duties and taxes.

Earlier, customs officials had said action will also be taken against car showrooms involved in trade of NCP vehicles.

On Feb 21, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had said Rs11.2 billion worth of non-custom paid vehicles were confiscated during the July-Jan period. A total of Rs35 billion worth of smuggled items were seized during July-January 2020/2021 as against Rs22 billion worth of such items confiscated during last year’s corresponding period.

