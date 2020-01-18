Not corrupt, won’t let anyone undertake practice under my watch: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Reiterating his strong resolve against corruption, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said that he is not corrupt and will not let anyone to loot the national exchequer, ARY News reported.

Talking to a delegation of youth associated with digital media, PM Imran said that the corrupt mafia had brought the country on the brink of economic disaster.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government, owing to effective measures, steer the country out of the economic crisis.

Criticizing the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) over their alleged corruption, the prime minister said that Sharif brothers could not tell the nation that how they amassed such huge assets.

Responding to a question, PM Imran said that their opponents were spreading fake news on media and added that the government will take action over such fabricated news.

Speaking on the occasion, he said fascist Modi government is putting the regional peace and security at stake to help realize their dream of Hindu Rashtra.

The prime minister said that unjust occupation of Kashmir and amendment in citizenship law are embodiments of the completion of racist designs of India. He urged to present the case of oppressed Kashmiri people before the world through digital media.

Imran Khan said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and the federal government have decided to observe fifth of next month as Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The prime minister emphasized that strategy to effectively utilize digital media for highlighting the true image of Pakistan at international level is need of the hour.

