PM Imran vows to make Pakistan corruption-free

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday launched the anti-corruption app called ‘Report Corruption’ in Islamabad in connection with International Anti-Corruption Day, ARY News reported.

Addressing the ceremony, the prime minister hailed the launch of the ‘Report Corruption’ app as it will help in making the country corruption-free.

“I am very pleased with the launch of this app as it will help in making Pakistan a modern and transparent nation,” said PM Khan while addressing a ceremony on occasion of International Anti-Corruption Day.

He expressed hope that this app will help to transform Pakistan into a modern and transparent nation.

The prime minister said the anti-corruption establishment Punjab has been successful in recovering billions of rupees from corrupt elements which need to be widely publicized, adding the recovered money will be spent on the uplift and betterment of people.

The premier urged the Punjab government to widely disseminate information about the money recovered from corruption to people.

“So far, the performance of the anti-corruption establishment of recovering money is an impressive take. I would like of chief minister to publicize such information so people may know the journey from corruption to anti-corruption and the benefits of this drive for the people,” added PM Khan.

Prime Minister regretted that people are unaware of the vital link between corruption and their miseries.

“People fail to understand that when a country’s money is robbed, it creates devastating effects for its people,” he added.

Referring to the example of China, the Prime Minister said hundreds of people have been put in jails on graft charges including ministers in order to eradicate corruption from their country.

Terming overseas Pakistanis as a precious asset of Pakistan, he said they can invest heavily in the country if they are sure of no corruption.

Eliminating corruption from Punjab top priority

Chief Minister Punjab, Usman Ahmed Buzdar said that the government of Punjab is resolute for ending corruption in the province.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad CM Buzdar announced the launch of ‘Report Corruption Application’.

CM Buzdar took a solemn pledge to never indulge in corruption and try his utmost in curbing, stopping the menace throughout the province.

The app will help the masses to report complaints against rampant corruption in the province through easily accessible means.

It is worth mentioning here that International Anti-Corruption Day is being observed today across the country, with an aim to create awareness and highlight the dangerous effects of corruption over the society.

