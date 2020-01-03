ISLAMABAD: The government on Friday withdrew its Dec 11 notification enhancing fines massively for traffic violations on the country’s motorways and highways, ARY News reported.

The Ministry of Communications intimated the Motorway Police and other relevant departments in this regard.

According to the notification, fine for drivers of cars and motorcyclists on over-speeding was enhanced to Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,500 respectively. Fine for drivers of commercial vehicles was enhanced to Rs 10,000 on overloading.

A fine of Rs 5,000 was to be charged from car drivers and motorcyclists on dangerous driving while Rs 10,000 from drivers of heavy-duty vehicles for the same offense.

Responding to a point of order during Thursday’s session of the National Assembly, Minister for Communications Murad Saeed had said the government’s policy to enhance fine for overspeeding on the motorways and highways has been put on hold in light of concerns aired by transporters.

He made it clear that the proposal to enhance traffic fines does not aim at increasing revenue but to protect the lives of innocent people on motorways and highways.

He said this policy will be implemented after taking all stakeholders into confidence and thorough briefing on media.

