Roof collapse claims two lives, injures eight in Nowshera

PESHAWAR: Two children died and eight other members of the same family got injured when a roof of their house collapsed in Nowshera on Saturday, ARY News reported.

According to the rescue sources, the roof caved-in due to continuous rain in the area. The bodies and the injured were moved to a nearby medical facility.

Meanwhile, according to Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) so far, eleven persons have lost their lives and twenty-two have been injured in the recent rain related incidents in different areas of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Thirty-eight houses were also partially damaged due to rains.

It is to be mentioned here that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and other parts of the country have received widespread rainfall with wind and thunderstorm in a recent wet spell across the country.

According to a weather department forecast the ongoing rainy spell is expected to continue till Saturday (today). Rawalpindi and Islamabad are predicted to receive intermittent rains on Friday.

Heavy rainfalls/hailstorms are also expected at few places in Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab and northeast Balochistan.

Torrential and continued rains may generate flash flooding in local nullahs while dust raising winds are expected in lower Sindh including Karachi.

