LAHORE: The National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) on Sunday announced that the power supply was restored across the country after a nation-wide outage owing to a technical fault, ARY NEWS reported.

“We have restored electricity supply to all 500KV, 220KV grid stations, and all transmission lines,” the spokesman of the NTDC said.

He further said that the supply to the 500 KV Jamshoro grid and NKI Karachi was also restored.

Meanwhile, the power division spokesman also said that the electricity supply from Guddu power station to DG Khan, Muzaffargarh and Rahim Yar Khan was also restored.

The power supply is completely restored in the Punjab province,” the power division officials said as a power outage was also witnessed on Sunday afternoon after restoration from a Saturday night power breakdown.

The officials said that there was no report of a power breakdown from any part of the Punjab province.

Earlier in the day, Federal Energy Minister Omar Ayub said the power supply will be completely restored across the country within the next few hours.

Speaking at a press conference alongside Information Minister Shibli Faraz, he said a technical fault occurred at the Guddu power plant at 11:41 pm last night, due to which frequency in the national grid went down from 50 to zero in a matter of seconds, plunging most parts of the country into darkness.

Omar Ayub said the restoration process began after the Tarbela power plant was restarted, adding power supply has been restored in most parts of the country, including Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Multan, Faisalabad and Jhang.

“Efforts are underway to determine the main cause of the breakdown,” he said and announced that the government would carry out a probe into why the fault occurred.

