Diagnosing issue behind frequency dip causing power outage, says energy minister

omar ayub power outage blackout diagnosis technical issue

ISLAMABAD: Federal minister for energy Omar Ayub Khan released a statement following sudden countrywide power outage earlier Saturday saying the distribution line frequency dropped from 50 to absolute 0, ARY News reported.

“We are trying to diagnose the technical issue behind dip in line frequency,’ Omar Ayub Khan said earlier on Twitter.

We are trying to reinstate Tarbela power plant which will gradually restore power supply to the country, he said, urging people to keep patient.

All the technical teams have reached their relevant stations, he said, stressing that he is personally overseeing the diagnosis and power restoration bid.

READ: Major power breakdown hits parts of country

Several parts of the country, including Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore, suffered a mass breakdown on late Saturday night.

Sources said that Islamabad’s red zone among major cities of the country plunged into darkness after the power breakdown. Karachi’s 60 per cent area was without electricity as the K-Eclectic system collapsed after the Jamshoro transmission line tripped.

A spokesperson of the National Power Control Center (NPCC) said that a technical fault in the system caused the major power breakdown in several parts of the country.

