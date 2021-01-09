Diagnosing issue behind frequency dip causing power outage, says energy minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal minister for energy Omar Ayub Khan released a statement following sudden countrywide power outage earlier Saturday saying the distribution line frequency dropped from 50 to absolute 0, ARY News reported.

“We are trying to diagnose the technical issue behind dip in line frequency,’ Omar Ayub Khan said earlier on Twitter.

بجلی کے ترسیلی نظام میں فریکوینسی اچانک 50سے 0 پر آنے کی وجہ سے ملک میں بجلی کا بلیک آؤٹ ہے فریکونسی گرنے کی وجہ جاننے کی کوشش کی جارہی رہی ہے اس وقت تربیلا کو چلانے کی کوشش ہو رہی ہے جس سے ترتیب وار بجلی کا نظام بحال کیا جائے گا عوام سے تحمل کی اپیل ہے — Omar Ayub Khan (@OmarAyubKhan) January 9, 2021

We are trying to reinstate Tarbela power plant which will gradually restore power supply to the country, he said, urging people to keep patient.

تمام ٹیمیں اس وقت اپنے اپنے سٹیشن پر پہنچ چکی ہیں

بطور وفاقی وزیر پاور میں خود اس سارے بحالی کے کام کی نگرانی کر رہا ہوں عوام کو وقتا فوقتا بحالی سے متعلق آگاہ رکھا جائے گا — Omar Ayub Khan (@OmarAyubKhan) January 9, 2021

All the technical teams have reached their relevant stations, he said, stressing that he is personally overseeing the diagnosis and power restoration bid.

Several parts of the country, including Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore, suffered a mass breakdown on late Saturday night.

Sources said that Islamabad’s red zone among major cities of the country plunged into darkness after the power breakdown. Karachi’s 60 per cent area was without electricity as the K-Eclectic system collapsed after the Jamshoro transmission line tripped.

A spokesperson of the National Power Control Center (NPCC) said that a technical fault in the system caused the major power breakdown in several parts of the country.

