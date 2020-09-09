Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan nears 300,000

ISLAMABAD: The novel coronavirus claimed nine more lives across the country during the last 24 hours, taking the death toll from the deadly disease to 6,359.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 426 more people tested positive for the highly contagious disease, lifting the number of people affected by it to 299,659.

The number of people recovering from the coronavirus has jumped to 286,506 with the addition of 349 people who recuperated during the past 24 hours, pushing the country’s Covid-19 active cases down to 6,794.

22,830 samples were tested, out of which 426 turned out to be positive.

‘Invest more in Public Health’

The World Health Organization has urged the countries to invest more in public health to recover from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in a media briefing in Geneva stressed that every country must invest in public health sector to ensure a healthier and safer future.

The WHO chief also informed the media that the Review Committee of the International Health Regulations has commenced its work.

