In an unfortunate incident, a teacher died of coronavirus in front of a class of students moments after she struggled to breathe during a zoom lecture.

The incident occurred in Argentina and images of her last moments were shared in an online video, removed later at the request of the victim’s family.

According to details, Paola de Simone, 46, who taught at the Universidad Argentina de la Empresa (UADE) in the capital Buenos Aires, died before her students during an online class on Zoom.

She died on screen in front of her students who could be heard asking her address so that they could call an ambulance but all she could say was “I can’t” before she passed out.

In her Twitter post on August 28, she had written about how she was struggling to cope with the virus.

She said that after being tested four weeks previously, she was finding it difficult to get rid of the disease. “My husband, who works at the local health service, had also been left exhausted,” she wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Read More: Teachers to undergo coronavirus tests before schools reopening

The professor at the universities Department Of Government And International Relations was married with one daughter.

The university later released a statement expressed sorrow over the demise of the professor who had been with them for 15 years.

In a statement, they said: “Paola was a passionate and dedicated teacher and a great person.”

Comments

comments