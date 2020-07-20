‘Obscene content’: PTA bans Bigo; issues final warning to TikTok

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Monday announced strict measures against the social media platforms including TikTok and imposed a ban over the live-streaming app, Bigo, ARY NEWS reported.

The PTA, while taking measures against the video-sharing social media platforms, issued a final warning to the Tik Tok and banned the live-streaming app, Bigo, after receiving complaints about promotion of immoral, obscene, and vulgar content.

Press Release: Number of complaints had been received from different segments of the society against immoral, obscene & vulgar content on social media applications particularly Tik Tok and Bigo, & their extremely negative effects on the society in general & youth in particular. pic.twitter.com/Zow1EuLj4N — PTA (@PTAofficialpk) July 20, 2020



It blamed the apps for bringing negative effects on society in general and youth in particular.

A press release issued by the authority further read that the PTA issued notices to both the social media platforms to moderate the socialisation and content within the legal and moral limits, in accordance with the laws of the country.

However, it termed their response as unsatisfactory, forcing the PTA to take punitive measures against them.

It said that the Bigo was blocked immediately while Tik Tok has been issued a final warning to put in place a comprehensive mechanism to control obscenity in social media applications.

A government official while commenting on the ban said that Tik Tok was promoting videos of young girls, who were unable to deal with the after-effects of a viral video.

Aged men were found commenting on the videos of young girls while footages of young girls were also leaked on the social media platform, he said and added that it was the responsibility of the government to safeguard its citizens.

