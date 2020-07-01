PTA temporarily bans PUBG in Pakistan  

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has decided to temporarily ban PlayerUnknown’s Battleground (PUBG), one of the most famous global online games, in the country, ARY NEWS reported on Wednesday.

A PTA spokesman said that a decision to permanently ban the PUBG would be made after consultations. “We have received many complaints regarding the game,” he said adding that complaints termed the game as a waste of time and further claimed that it was causing a negative impact on the children.

The PTA action came in the backdrop of a complaint at the Lahore High Court (LHC) by parents of two children who committed suicide in Lahore after they were denied permission to play the game.

At least three children have so far committed suicide in Lahore after denied permission to play the game.

Lahore Capital City Police Office (CCPO) Zulfiqar Hameed has also written a letter to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) seeking to block access to the highly popular online game Player Unknown’s Battle Ground (PUBG).

Zulfiqar Hameed in his letter said three youngsters have committed suicide because of the game, asking the FIA and the PTA to block access to the online game in the country to save precious lives.

All relevant details of the three cases have also been provided to both institutions to take further action.

Earlier, he had penned a letter to Inspector General of Punjab Police Shoaib Dastgir, requesting him to immediately get the popular online game banned by writing to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

