PUBG suicides: Lahore police want FIA, PTA to block access to game

LAHORE: Lahore Capital City Police Office (CCPO) Zulfiqar Hameed has written a letter to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) seeking to block access to the highly popular online game Player Unknown’s Battle Ground (PUBG).

The move comes in the wake of reported deaths by suicide of three youths who were players of the game.

Zulfiqar Hameed in his letter said three youngsters have committed suicide because of the game, asking the FIA and the PTA to block access to the online game in the country to save precious lives.

All relevant details of the three cases have also been provided to both institutions to take further action.

Earlier, he had penned a letter to Inspector General of Punjab Police Shoaib Dastgir, requesting him to immediately get the popular online game banned by writing to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

“PUBG is an online multiplayer game that has gained immense popularity among young people. The game should be banned immediately as it is leading to aggressive behaviour and suicides among teenagers,” read the letter.

