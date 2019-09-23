Occupied Kashmir under curfew for 50th consecutive day

SRINAGAR: No respite for the people of Kashmir as life continues to remain crippled on the 50th consecutive day, today (Monday) due to military clampdown and communications blackout in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

The valley is under continued military siege since August 5 when Narendra Modi-led Indian government repealed the special status of occupied Kashmir and imposed strict clampdown in the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, millions of people have been besieged in their houses as heavy contingents of the Indian troops continue to be deployed in every nook and corner of the valley.

Healthcare has been the biggest casualty in occupied valley and hundreds of patients have been suffering due to curfew and communications blackout imposed by India. Foodstuff, medicines and other essential commodities have run out of stocks, adding to the miseries of the people.

All shops, markets, business establishments, and educational institutions remain closed while transport is off the road.

Read more: Kashmiri teenager tortured to death by Indian troops in IoK

On Sunday, a teenage boy was allegedly tortured to death by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir.

According to the KMS, the 15-year-old boy, Yawar Ahmed Butt, a resident of Chandgam, Pulwama lost his life after he was thrashed, humiliated and subjected to ruthless torture by Indian troops at an army camp.

