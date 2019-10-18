Occupied Kashmir: Lockdown continues, life remains affected on 75th day

SRINAGAR: Normal life continues to remain affected for the 75th straight day, Friday, in the Occupied Kashmir valley and Muslim majority areas of the Jammu region due to the Indian military lockdown and suspension of the internet and prepaid cellular services.

Occupied Kashmir Media Service reported that shops and business establishments continue to remain closed except for few hours in the morning and evening. Private vehicles are plying on the roads but the absence of public transport is adding to people’s woes. All educational institutions, including schools, colleges and universities are without students as uncertainty and atmosphere of scare are preventing them to attend the classes.

Despite the authorities’ claims that there are no restrictions in any part of the valley, curbs under Section 144, banning assembly of four or more persons, continue to remain enforced in Srinagar and other towns across the territory. Though the administration said that normalcy has returned to the territory, yet its recent publishing of full-page ads in leading Srinagar-based newspapers, asking residents to resume normal life and open their businesses is ample proof that things are not normal in the territory.

The occupation authorities are likely to re-impose curfew-like restrictions, today, in the Occupied Kashmir valley to prevent people from holding a march towards the UN office in Srinagar.

Comments

comments