OGDCL made four oil, gas discoveries in three months

ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Development Company Limited has made four discoveries during the last three months with accumulative potential to produce 886 Barrels per day oil and 26.432 Million Standard Cubic Feet per day gas.

Official sources told Radio Pakistan that due to an aggressive exploration strategy, the company found three hydrocarbon deposits in collaboration with its partners in different areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and one in Sindh.

With a portfolio of forty-three exploration licenses, the company has the largest exploration acreage in Pakistan, covering 24 percent of the total awarded acreage as of June 30, 2019.

Currently, all production volumes are being realized from onshore areas of the country.

Earlier in June, Oil and Gas Development Company Ltd (OGDCL) announced that it had discovered oil and gas reservoir in district Sanghar of Sindh province.

According to the OGDCL statement, the oil and gas reservoir was discovered in Pandhi area of Sanghar.

“The joint venture of Bitrism Block comprising of Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) as operator (95 percent) and Government Holdings (Pvt) Limited (5 Percent carried) has discovered oil and gas from its exploratory well Pandhi # 01, which is located in District Sanghar, Sindh province.”

“The structure of Pandhi # 01 was delineated, drilled and tested using OGDCL’s in house expertise. The well was drilled down to the depth of 3600 meters.

The well has tested 9.12 Million Standard Cubic Feet per Day (MMSCFD) of gas and 520 barrels per day of oil through choke at Wellhead flowing pressure of 840 Pounds per square inch (Psi) from Lower Goru (Basal Sand) Formation,” reads a statement.

Comments

comments