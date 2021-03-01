OGRA notifies increase in LPG price for March

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Monday notified Rs1.84 per kilogramme increase in the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for the month of March, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the regulatory body, the new price of per kg LPG stands at Rs159.73.

After an increase of Rs21.78 per 11.8kg LPG cylinder for domestic consumers, the new price has been fixed at Rs1884.92. The previous price of the cylinder was Rs1863.14.

Earlier, PM Imran Khan rejected the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority’s (OGRA) proposal to jack up fuel rates from March 1 (today).

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill had tweeted that the OGRA recommended an increase in prices of petroleum products by up to Rs7 but the prime minister didn’t accept the proposal.

