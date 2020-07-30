OGRA recommends hike in fuel prices for August

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Thursday proposed Rs7 per litre hike in petrol price for the next month, ARY News reported.

The OGRA has proposed raising Rs9.50 per litre on high-speed diesel, while Rs6 on kerosene oil.

It recommended an increase in the price of light diesel oil by Rs6 per litre. The OGRA has submitted a summary in this regard to the government.

If the recommended changes are approved, then the new petroleum prices from August 1, 2020, will be as follows:

Petrol: Rs107

Diesel: Rs111

Kerosene oil: Rs60

Light diesel oil: Rs56

Earlier, Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) meeting headed by Abdul Hafeez Shaikh had approved a recommendation for regulating petroleum prices in the country after every 15 days.

The ECC meeting mulled over the price mechanism of the petroleum prices besides deciding on fuel prices for the next month.

Back in June, the Federal government increased petrol price by Rs25.58 per litre for the month of July.

