KARACHI: In a bombshell development, Federal government increased petrol price by Rs25.58 after decreasing it a short while back resulting in a countrywide scarcity, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the government on the matter, new price for a litre of petrol is now Rs100.10.

High Speed Diesel’s new price is now Rs101.46 per litre with an increase of Rs21.31.

Light diesel’s new price is Rs55.98 per litre registering an increase of Rs17.84 whereas kerosene oil’s new price would now be Rs59.06 per litre with an increase of Rs23.50.

The new petroleum prices will come into effect after 12 am tonight.

It is pertinent to mention here that petroleum prices in the country went through significant decrease earlier in the month which subsequently made Pakistan one of the cheapest sellers in the region but that status couldn’t even be upheld for a month.

