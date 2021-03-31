Ogra notifies reduction in LPG prices for April 2021

ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has notified a reduction in the prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) in the country for the month of April 2021, hours after the finance minister announced lowering fuel prices, ARY NEWS reported on Wednesday.

According to a notification issued by Ogra, the LPG prices would go down by Rs 14 per kilogram and it would now be sold out at Rs145.64 per kilogram.

“The LPG cylinder used for household purposes will witness a reduction of Rs166.33 and will now be sold out at Rs1718.59,” it said adding that the new prices would come into force from the month of April 2021.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had notified an Rs1.84 per kilogramme increase in the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for the month of March.

According to a notification issued by the regulatory body, the new price per kg LPG was set at Rs159.73. After an increase of Rs21.78 per 11.8kg LPG cylinder for domestic consumers, the new price has been fixed at Rs1884.92. The previous price of the cylinder was Rs1863.14.

Earlier in the day, Finance Minister Hammad Azhar announced a Rs1.50 per litre cut in the price of petrol while a Rs3 per litre decrease in that of diesel.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has also sent a summary to the Petroleum Division for revision of fuel prices for the month of April. It recommended a Rs1.50 per litre cut in petrol price and a Rs 2.50 per litre decrease in diesel.

Comments

comments