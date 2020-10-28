OIC-IPHRC condemns France over blasphemous caricatures
The human rights body of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Wednesday condemned remarks of President Emmanuel Macron and other French politicians on blasphemous caricatures.
In a series of tweets, the OIC’s Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) condemned “remarks of French politicians encouraging publishing blasphemous caricatures under the guise of a distorted version of the right to freedom of expression which manifestly prohibits incitement to hatred, discrimination and respect for rights of others protected under International Human Rights Law.”
Read: Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Macron ‘needs treatment’ over attitude to Muslims
1/3 OIC-IPHRC condemns remarks of French politicians encouraging publishing #blasphemouscaricatures under guise of distorted version of #righttofreedomofexpression which manifestly prohibits #incitementtohatred, discrimination n respect rights of others protected under #IHRL
— OIC-IPHRC (@OIC_IPHRC) October 28, 2020
The organ of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation urged moderation and restraint at all levels and recommended initiating a comprehensive inter-civilizational dialogue to eliminate ‘double standards’, bridge socio-cultural misperceptions and enhance mutual respect.
Read More: PM Imran Khan calls for Muslim unity to end attacks on Islam, Prophet PBUH
“(The) OIC-IPHRC also support(s) reinvigorating the Istanbul Process for full and effective realization of UNHRC Res16/18 to counter perils of incitement to hatred and discrimination based on one’s religion or belief,” it further tweeted.
3/3 OIC-IPHRC also support reinvigorating the #IstanbulProcess for full and effective realization of #UNHRCRes16/18 to counter perils of #incitementtohatred and discrimination based on one’s religion or belief.
— OIC-IPHRC (@OIC_IPHRC) October 28, 2020