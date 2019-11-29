OIC commission condemns grave human rights violations in IoK    

JEDDAH: The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission has strongly condemned the continued human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

During its recent session in Jeddah, the commission called for an international investigation into allegations of systematic human rights violations including serious genocide threats in occupied Kashmir.

The commission noted that the Indian government in an attempt to quell the Kashmiris struggle for the right to self-determination, has resorted to relentless political, economic and communication blockade in occupied territory, Radio Pakistan reported.

The commission reiterated that the India’s move to abrogate Articles 35A and 370 of its constitution was illegal and void as it is aimed at changing the demographic composition of the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The OIC commission demanded India to implement relevant UN resolutions to allow Kashmiri people to exercise their inalienable right to self determination through a free and fair plebiscite.

The body urged the UN and the international community to put pressure on India to immediately end its atrocities in occupied and restore all fundamental rights of Kashmiris.

Read More: OIC, Saudi govt should play their role on Kashmir conflict: Masood Khan

Earlier on November 26, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Masood Khan had urged the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to play its active role for the oppressed people of Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

Mr. Masood Khan while demanding Indian to end its atrocities in held valley, had also stressed upon the Saudi government to use its influence for the solution of the Kashmir conflict.

Comments

comments