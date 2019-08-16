OIC demanded Indian govt to lift curfew from held Kashmir: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: In another diplomatic achievement for Pakistan, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) demanded of India to immediately lift curfew from Occupied Kashmir, said Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday.

In a video message, FM Qureshi said, “This demand is not only of Pakistan, but of the entire Muslim countries.”

He said that people in occupied Kashmir had been facing shortage of food and medicines and they were unable to reach hospitals due to the curfew.

The foreign minister said that he had participated in a meeting of the OIC in Jeddah and discussed the issue with the members. He hoped that the United Nations Security Council will also back the OIC’s demand.

Ear on August 15, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had been successful in raising the Kashmir issue again at United Nations Security Council (UNSC) after 50 years.

Addressing a rally led by Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to express solidarity with Kashmiris, he had hoped that UNSC members would ponder over the Kashmir issue on Friday ( August 16) as the situation had become unusual in Indian occupied Kashmir.

