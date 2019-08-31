OIC asks India to immediately lift curfew in Occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has demanded India to immediately lift curfew and restore communication services in Occupied Kashmir, ARY News reported on Saturday.

“OIC has been following with concern developments in Jammu and Kashmir as a result of the unilateral decision taken by India on 5 August 2019 revoking Constitutional Article 370, thereby removing the special status of the Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir,” reads a press release.

The General Secretariat reaffirms the United Nations Security Council Resolutions on the internationally recognized status of Jammu and Kashmir dispute and its final disposition through a UN-supervised plebiscite.

Recalling the OIC Summit decisions and Council of Foreign Ministers resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir, the General Secretariat reiterated the solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More: Over 4500 arrested in occupied Kashmir since Aug 5

Earlier on August 30, Human Rights Watch (HRW) had demanded India to immediately restore internet and communication services in Occupied Kashmir, where a curfew imposed by the Indian government has entered its fourth week.

It must be noted that the held valley is under strict a lockdown since 5th August when Narendra Modi-led Indian government announced the repeal of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

