OIC summit condemns any decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital

CAIRO: The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) said it condemns any position adopted by an international body that supports prolonging occupation of Palestinian territories, including a U.S. decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

The OIC summit in Mecca said in its final statement on Saturday that it opposes all illegal Israeli measures aimed at changing facts in occupied Palestinian territories including Jerusalem, and undermining the two-state solution.

It urged member countries to take “appropriate measures” against countries that move their embassies to Jerusalem.

The OIC also refused to accept any proposal for peaceful settlement that did not accord with Palestinians’ legitimate inalienable rights, the final statement said.

The Islamic platform stressed the importance of amassing support for the budget of the Palestinian government to continue its work.

The summit also urged the United States to remove Sudan from its list of state sponsors of terrorism.

 

