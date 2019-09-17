Oil, gas reserves found in Kohat

ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Development Company Ltd (OGDCL) on Monday announced that the company in a joint venture with GHPL and Zaver Petroleum discovered a huge amount of crude oil and gas reserves in district Kohat of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported.

In a statement the OGDCL said that this was the first discovery of crude oil and gas in Chanda Oil Field and the discovery was the result of aggressive exploration strategy.

“It has opened a new avenue in KP area for exploration of deeper prospects for other E&P companies operating in the area”, read the statement.

The discovery of oil and gas at deeper prospects would certainly add to the hydrocarbon reserves base of the OGDCL and of the country.

The statement further said, “The well was drilled down to the depth of 5440 meters. The well has been tested 76 BPD crude oil and 0.512 million standard cube feet per day gas through choke size 32/64” at well head flowing pressure 89-149 Psi from Wargal formation.’”

Read More: OGDCL discovers new oil, gas reserves in Sanghar

Earlier on July 24, in a major development on Wednesday, Oil and Gas Development Company Ltd (OGDCL) had announced that it had discovered oil and gas reservoir in district Sanghar of Sindh province.

According to OGDCL statement, the oil and gas reservoir had been discovered in Pandhi area of Sanghar.

