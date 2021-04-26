Oman denies impending Covid-19 curfew rumour

MUSCAT: Oman’s Ministry of Health has rebutted rumours circulating on social media about an impending curfew in Oman.

“The Ministry of Health would like to clarify that the news circulating on social media on this subject is not true,” it said in a statement.

Many citizens shared the false post that a proposal to impose a curfew has been prepared and will be presented to the Supreme Committee at a meeting on Monday.

On April 15, a night curfew was renewed in Oman after the Sultanate reported a record number of coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit (ICU)..

For the first time since the pandemic hit the country 264 patients were shifted to the ICUs in Oman with an overall 770 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Keeping in view the rising numbers, the authorities renewed the ban on all commercial activities and movement of people and vehicles between 9:00 pm to 4:00 am local time throughout the holy month of Ramadan.

