Muscat: A recent picture of Oman’s first lady, Sayyida Ahad bint Abdullah bin Hamad Al Busaidiyah, conversing with an elderly woman during her visit to Nizwa, a city in Oman has caught people’s attention.

Explaining the first lady’s meeting with elderly woman, Mohammed Al Sulaymani, the woman’s son said the meeting took place as the first lady concluded her visit and was about to get into the vehicle.

The son said the conversation was like that between a mother and daughter. “The first lady responded to my mother by saying that she would surely visit our house in her next visit”.

Mohammed denied the news that had circulated in the social media that his mother had asked for help with her eye treatment.

“My mother nor any member of family thought it was appropriate to ask for any help for this,” he said, adding that if they had asked, it wouldn’t have been refused.

