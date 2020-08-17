Govt’s focus on reducing electricity tariff, says Omar Ayub

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan has said that the federal government remained focused on reducing electricity tariff and it required three weeks for introducing reforms in the power sector, ARY News reported on Monday.

Omar Ayub, while addressing a press conference alongside Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Power Division Shahzad Qasim today, said that the previous governments had not paid attention to resolve energy-related issues. The present government will introduce reforms in the said sector and more details will be presented before the nation in the next three weeks, said the energy minister.

He said that the federal government has made agreements with the independent power producers (IPPs) in accordance with the national interests which will reduce the volume of circulatory debts besides promoting the industries.

“The previous agreements signed in 2002 and 2006 have been reviewed by the federal government. It is necessary to bring improvements in the power and gas sectors by ending the destructive policies of the past government. The past governments were unserious in this regards. We will also take steps for the development of Balochistan province.”

The minister added that the consumers will be provided low-cost electricity after the implementation of reform plans in production and supply sections. Moreover, the government remained focused on providing electricity to the agriculture sector and small industries on minimal cost in order to decrease production cost.

On August 15, the federal government had announced that it has reached an agreement with the independent power producers (IPPs).

Announcing the decision in a presser while flanked by Information Minister Shibli Faraz, SAPM Shahzad Qasim had said that they have secured a deal with the IPPs, linking the profit of local investment with the rupee.

“We have successfully held talks with the IPPs and signed a renewed deal with them,” he said adding that under the agreement the equity would be paid in rupees instead of dollars.

Shahzad Qasim further said that the NEPRA would examine the performance of the power units run by the IPPs.

