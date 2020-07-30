Reforms in power sector vital for economic stability: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that reforms in power sector were vital for economic stability in the country, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a high-level meeting on power sector reforms in Islamabad, PM Imran directed to devise an action plan to implement reforms in the power sector on the scheduled time.

He also directed the authorities to ensure strict action against those elements who were creating problems for consumers. The prime minister said that people have to pay the price for corruption, theft and mismanagement in the institutions.

Read More: PM Imran Khan decides to review K-Electric issue on regular basis

Earlier on July 14, Prime Minister Imran Khan had chaired a meeting of the federal cabinet and decided to review the matter of K-Electric on regular basis.

The prime minister will review the K-Electric matter with a gap of every two days on a regular basis and would be briefed on improvement in the power situation in the megalopolis.

The cabinet had referred the matter to the sub-committee on energy affairs for further deliberations.

