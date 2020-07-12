Web Analytics
On-duty police officials caught taking drugs in Karachi

On-duty police narcotics drug den Karachi video

A video showed uniformed police officials using narcotics while sitting at an alleged drug den in Karachi’s Korangi, ARY News reported on Sunday.

A video clip has surfaced that showed on-duty policemen at a drug den and openly using narcotics. A drug dealer in a bid to conciliate the policemen presented narcotics to them.

The drug dealers have immediately left the site near Nasir Jump area in Korangi when the condition of an official turned worse after using narcotics.

The high-level police officials said that the personnel are being identified and strict departmental action will be taken against them.

