One Killed, 20 injured as passenger coach overturns near Pano Aqil

PANO AQIL: One person was killed and 20 others sustained injuries when a speeding passenger coach turned turtle near Pano Aqil, a tehsil of Sukkur, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, a speeding passenger coach overturned near Sangi, Pano Aqil, killing its driver on the spot and injured 20 others passengers including women and children.

The coach was going to Karachi from Punjab when it met an accident.

Rescue teams reached the spot after the accident and shifted the injured to Taluka Hospital Pano Akil.

On July 12, at least eight members of a family were killed and eight others sustained injuries when their jeep plunged into the River Indus in Mansehra on Thursday night.

Police and rescue officials rushed to the scene and shifted the injured and the bodies to the hospital after retrieving them from the ravine.

The ill-fated family was on its way to a hospital in Dasu when their jeep plunged into the river, said the police.

The police had said that all the deceased and the injured belonged to the same family and added that they were taking a patient to a hospital situated in Dasu.

