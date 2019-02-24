One killed, 12 injured in Dera Murad Jamali explosion  

DERA MURAD JAMALI: At least one person was killed and 12 others were injured in an explosion in Dera Murad Jamali on Sunday, ARY News reported.

Police said that the bomb was planted in a motorcycle parked outside a hospital near Mazdoor Chowk in Dera Murad Jamali area of Balochistan.

Rescue officials shifted the body and the injured to nearby hospital. Police and security forces have cordoned off the crime scene and launched investigations into the blast. Bomb Disposal Squad was collecting evidence to ascertain the nature of the blast, said sources.

Earlier, at least 12 people, including three Levies personnel and one soldier of the Frontier Corps, had been wounded in two separate blasts in Balochistan on January 6.

A blast near Police Lines Jan Adda in Pishin district targeted a Levies official, Naib Tehsildar Abdul Maalik Tareen, leaving the naib tehsildar, his gunman Salahuddin and one other Levies member injured in the attack along seven citizens.

Levies sources had said an improvised explosive device planted in a motorcycle outside Tareen’s office exploded as soon as he was about to enter the building.

The law enforcement forces had arrived at the scene and cordoned off the area, while the injured were rushed to a hospital for medical treatment.

