Over one million applied for loan under Kamyab Jawan program: Usman Dar

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar on Tuesday said that a record one million applications were received within 15 days for soft loans under Kamyab Jawan program, ARY News reported.

Talking to a delegation, who called on him at Prime Minister’s Office in Islamabad, Usman Dar said that cheque distribution ceremony for successful applicants of Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan Programme will be held in the federal capital on Friday.

In a statement, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will grace the occasion as chief guest and added that the selection process for these loans is purely transparent, merit-based and above political affiliation.

Usman Dar said that internship programme will be executed in a way to help young graduates in their career paths.

The special assistant said, ” We must work together for well-being and progress of our country. We need to attain our shared goals through peaceful coexistence and greater cooperation.”

Earlier on November 28, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar had said the soft loan scheme, launched by the PTI government, aimed at making the youth economically independent under Kamyab Jawan Programme.

Addressing a seminar titled “State of Youth in Pakistan” in Islamabad, Usman Dar had said that 68 per cent of the country’s population consists of youth and the government was committed to bring them into the mainstream.

