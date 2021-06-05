One million more doses of Covid-19 vaccine reach Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: One million more doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been flown in from China, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Saturday.

The shipment arrived in Islamabad on board a special Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight, it said.

The NCOC said another 11 million doses of China’s Sinovac, CanSino and Sinopharm vaccines will be brought to Pakistan this month. It said all-out efforts are being made for mass vaccination with uninterrupted supply of vaccines being ensured across the country.

It urged citizens to follow precautions and get themselves inoculated against Covid-19 on a priority basis.

Earlier, sources told ARY News that Pakistan has so far received 11,475,300 doses of COVID-19 vaccines from three countries. The country received stocks of vaccines developed by five companies including Sinovac, Cansino, Sinopharm, Pfizer and AstraZeneca, they added.

The first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine had arrived in Pakistan from China on February 2, whereas, Beijing had also gifted 1.72 million doses to Islamabad. 1,339,020 doses of vaccine were provided to the country by COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (Covax). Pakistan has gotten 1,238,400 doses of Pfizer vaccine from Covax, sources added.

