People travelling abroad can get Covid immunisation certificate after one dose

ISLAMABAD: People partially immunised with a single dose of Covid-19 vaccine can now travel abroad as the government has decided to issue them a partial immunisation certificate.

Sources told ARY News that the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has approved issuing certificates to partially immunised people intending to travel abroad.

Such certificates will be issued to only those people who want to travel abroad and have received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, the sources added.

Certificates will be issued through NADRA’s National Immunisation Management System (NIMS), they said.

A certificate portal was launched countrywide in March. Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar tweeted that he COVID-19 Immunisation certificate issuance portal has been launched across the country.

“Citizen whose vaccination process is complete (both doses) can now download the Certificate from https://nims.nadra.gov.pk or get it issued by visiting National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) Mega Centres.”

