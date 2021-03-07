One policeman killed, two injured in Islamabad gun attack

ISLAMABAD: At least one policeman was killed and two others injured in a gun attack in Islamabad on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to police, Sub-Inspector Jamil along with two other cops in uniform were busy in routine checking near Container Chowk in Golra Sharif area of Islamabad when unidentified armed men opened fire on them.

Resultantly, the policemen suffered multiple bullet injuries. Meanwhile, the assailants managed to escape from the scene.

On being informed, police and rescue officials rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to the hospital. Police Head Constable succumbed to his injuries while under treatment at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital.

Heavy contingents of police cordoned off the area and launched a search operation for the assailants. A spokesperson of Islamabad police claimed that they would arrest the culprits soon.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad sought a report from the inspector general (IG) of Islamabad police about the incident and directed to ensure the provision of the best medical facilities to the victims.

He also condemned the attack and expressed condolences over the death of Head Constable Qasim. The interior minister directed the officials to bring the culprit to justice as soon as possible.

Read More: Rawalpindi cop Mian Imran killed in targeted attack

Earlier today, Station House Officer (SHO) Race Course Mian Imran had been killed in a targeted attack in Rawalpindi after unidentified motorcyclists opened fire on him.

According to police, SHO Mian Imran had left his home for office when armed motorcyclists intercepted him near Kutchery Chowk (Roundabout) and opened fire, killing the cop on the spot. “The suspects fled from the spot after the incident,” they had said,

Comments

comments