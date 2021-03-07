RAWALPINDI: Station House Officer (SHO) Race Course Mian Imran was on Sunday killed in a targeted attack in Rawalpindi after unidentified motorcyclists opened fire on him, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, SHO Mian Imran left his home for office when armed motorcyclists opened fire on him near Kutchery Chowk (Roundabout), killing him on the spot. “The suspects fled from the spot after the incident,” they said adding that the police teams have collected the evidence from the spot for forensic analysis.

The police have shifted the body of the cop to a hospital for medical treatment.

Over a year back in February 2020, a cop was killed after a police party was fired upon by criminals in Wah Cantt area of Rawalpindi.

According to police, a raid was carried out by Islamabad police authorities on the indication of an arrested accused in Rawalpindi.

“As soon as the police party reached the desired location, they were fired upon by criminals,” they said adding that a cop, ASI Shakeel Ahmed, sustained bullet injuries during the crossfire and died at the spot.

The miscreants were able to run away from the scene.

Top police officials including Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pothohar Syed Ali and SDPO Taxila reached the site soon after the incident.

Comments

comments