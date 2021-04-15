OPDs closed at Ayub Medical Complex after steep rise in COVID patients

ABBOTTABAD: The out-patient departments (OPDs) at Ayub Medical Complex, Abbottabad have been closed after a steep rise in the number of COVID patients in the third wave of the pandemic, ARY News reported.

According to the hospital spokesperson, the OPDs have been closed to tackle the worsening situation after a sharp increase in COVID patients.

Other departments of the Ayub Medical Complex have been transformed into corona wards after an acute shortage of beds at the corona ICU ward, he added.

The spokesperson made it clear that the hospital will only attend the patients with emergency or road accidents.

On Wednesday, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) home department issued new standard operating procedures (SOPs) to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The new set of orders stated that the markets and other trade activities would be closed till 6:00 pm, whereas, the business centres across the province would be completely closed on Saturday and Sunday.

Medical stores, petrol and CNG stations, workshops, mobile franchises and shops selling essential commodities would be exempted from the restrictions.

