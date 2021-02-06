ISLAMABAD: People’s Party leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said, promulgation of an ordinance for the open ballot in Senate elections is the government’s lack of trust over its members, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In a statement, PPP chairman said that Imran Khan making the Senate election disputed. “The government wants to rig the election by using every trick,” Bilawal alleged.

“The government has adopted undemocratic attitude over the matter,” he claimed. “They brought the matter to the parliament when a presidential reference was already under the hearing of the Supreme Court,” PPP leader said.

“If they want to exert pressure over the supreme court (on the matter),” Bilawal Bhutto questioned.

“It is the right of the Parliament to legislate about election as it is the place to introduce electoral reforms,” PPP chairman said.

“The government should have demonstrate seriousness over the matter with dialogue to create a consensus over the issue,” Bilawal said.

He said his party also wants electoral reforms but not only for a single election.

